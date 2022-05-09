Sun Country Airlines proves its business model has staying power
The US ultra-low cost carrier Sun Country’s unique business model has served the company well during the pandemic, evidenced by its profitability during 1Q2022.
Most of the country’s airlines posted losses due to the Omicron variant of COVID-19 crimping demand early in the year.
Although scheduled passenger operations account for the bulk of Sun Country’s revenues, it has solid charter and cargo operations that create highly predictable revenue streams.
As is the case with most US airlines, Sun Country is working through pilot staffing challenges, but a new pilot agreement and the airline’s efforts to address training bottlenecks should allow the company to meet its growth expectations.
