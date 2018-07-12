Singapore Seletar Airport: new terminal offers niche alternative
At the end of 2018 Singapore is opening a new terminal at its secondary airport Seletar. The new terminal will be used for turboprop flights to destinations in Malaysia and potentially Indonesia.
Singapore Seletar-Kuala Lumpur Subang in particular has the potential to become a large route following Malaysia’s recent decision to shelve, or at least postpone, the construction of a high speed rail line between Singapore and Kuala Lumpur. Malaysia Airlines' subsidiary Firefly will move its current Singapore-Changi-Kuala Lumpur Subang service to Seletar and the Lion Group affiliate Malindo Air is expected to also serve the Seletar-Subang route.
Singapore is forcing turboprop operators to use Seletar instead of Changi as part of a new policy designed to free up capacity at Changi. Seletar has not had any scheduled commercial flights since 2010.
