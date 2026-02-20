Singapore Airshow: part two – Embraer and ATR target Asia Pacific growth opportunities

Major aircraft manufacturers at the Singapore Airshow outlined their views on the Asia Pacific airline market, which is widely regarded as having the greatest potential for growth in traffic and aircraft demand.

Part one of this report focused on Boeing and Airbus projections for the region, as well as Asia Pacific trends identified by IATA.

Part two looks at the Asia Pacific aspirations of regional aircraft manufacturers ATR and Embraer.

While turboprops have a substantial presence in the existing Asia Pacific fleet, this has traditionally been a challenging market for regional jets.

Regional aircraft (jet and turboprop) are underrepresented in the current Asia Pacific backlog, with narrowbody and widebody jets comprising more than 90% of existing orders.

But both ATR and Embraer see further opportunities for deals in multiple Asia Pacific markets.

It is no surprise that India features highly in the plans of both these regional manufacturers, as it is also a top priority for Airbus and Boeing.