Singapore Airshow: part one – aircraft manufacturers look to leverage Asia Pacific demand
It is no secret that the Asia Pacific region offers the greatest potential for aircraft sales growth, so competition among manufacturers is fierce as they target market segments that will allow them to tap into the forecast demand.
The Singapore Airshow, held 3-8-Feb-2026, underlined the extent to which aircraft manufacturers are betting on the Asia Pacific region.
While narrowbodies dominate the region's backlog, widebodies, regional jets and turboprops also feature prominently in the plans of the major aircraft companies.
The forecasts and market commentary the manufacturers present at air shows are interesting, as these companies have a good overview of the broader market as well as demand prospects.
Part one of this update looks at market discussion from Airbus and Boeing, as well as some perspectives on the region from IATA. Part two will focus on regional aircraft manufacturers ATR and Embraer.
