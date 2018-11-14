Saudia adds lie-flat on narrowbody A320ceos and A321neoLRs

Saudia has introduced a lie-flat business seat on a portion of its A320 fleet, joining a small but fast growing group of airlines with narrowbody lie-flat products. Saudia’s new narrowbody lie-flat product is part of a broader initiative aimed at improving its service offering and attracting more sixth freedom passengers.

Saudia plans to outfit lie-flat business seats on 22 narrowbody aircraft – seven retrofitted A320ceos and 15 new A321neoLRs. The first retrofitted A320ceo was recently completed and is currently serving Geneva.

There are also plans for the airline to retrofit another six A320ceos over the next six months and deploy the subfleet to six existing destinations in continental Europe. Saudia also intends to deploy a new fleet of 15 A321neoLRs, slated to be delivered from 2020 with the same lie flat seats, mainly on existing European routes. New destinations in the UK and eastern India are also under consideration.