Samarkand could start to reach its real tourist potential as it gets a new air link to Dubai

There are some cities, dotted around the word, which have more culture and history than any self-respecting tourist could expect to absorb, but those cities remain hidden to the masses.

One of them is Samarkand in Uzbekistan, a 28-century-old city with so much to offer that it should be receiving many visitors from across the world.

However, isolation from the mainstream of global aviation activity, compounded by the war in Ukraine and the closure of Russian airspace, all means that it remains off the beaten track for most.

Now, a new air service from Dubai, which will connect with the many other routes into that global hub, in addition to an existing one from Istanbul, raises the prospect of Samarkand fulfilling its tourist potential in full.