Restoring Japanese outbound travel will be a key goal for ANA international recovery

All Nippon Airways (ANA) is optimistic that improvements in Japanese outbound leisure traffic flows will help drive the next phase of its international capacity recovery.

The airline’s international traffic has increased dramatically since the Japanese government lifted some entry restrictions on 11-Oct-2022, although the gains have been uneven across different market sectors.

Inbound leisure traffic has experienced the biggest increases, and ANA has rebuilt its North American network almost to pre-pandemic levels. However, outbound leisure travel has so far been much slower to respond, meaning that this is also the market segment with the most growth potential.

In terms of geographic markets, Mainland China traffic remains heavily constrained, and European routes have been severely hampered by ANA’s avoidance of Russian airspace. Similar issues confront ANA’s rival, Japan Airlines.

Like many other Asia-Pacific airlines, ANA is looking to lock down its long term widebody aircraft replacement plans.

However, its efforts are being complicated by delays in the Boeing 777X program, which may require the airline to look at other short term measures.