Queensland aviation and corporate travel in Australia's national system

Dynamic innovators from around Australia will discuss how the state fits into our national aviation schemes as well as exploring new perspectives on bustling key markets.

We invite all aviation professionals, innovators and entrepreneurs to join us in Brisbane to discuss the unique opportunities Queensland can offer!

The Summits will commence with a welcome from our hosts, with Rachel Crowley, Head of Corporate Relations at Brisbane Airport Corporation, followed by an overview of Australian and Queensland aviation as we look forward to a year which promises change.

Alliance Airlines in the news

We are fortunate to have with us Lee Schofield, CEO of Alliance Airlines, one of Australia's leading players in regional markets. Alliance is in the news following Qantas' announcement that it has taken a holding in the airline, with a view to bidding to take full ownership. The usually low profile Alliance is currently in a partnership with Virgin Australia, so Mr Schofield's presence could not be more timely to give us some insights into where the regional airline system is currently headed.

Peter Harbison

Executive Chairman

CAPA - Centre for Aviation Lee Schofield

Chief Executive Officer

Alliance Airlines

The Top 10 issues for aviation and travel in 2019

A distinguished panel will then examine, analyse and discuss the Top 10 issues for aviation and travel in 2019, followed by the announcement of CAPA’s executive of the year by Association of Travel Management Companies chairman Rob Dell.

Peter Harbison

Executive Chairman

CAPA - Centre for Aviation Margy Osmond

Chief Executive Officer

Tourism & Transport Forum Jeffrey McAlister

Deputy Director - General, Tourism

Department of Innovation, Tourism Industry Development and the Commonwealth Games Julieanne Alroe

Chair

Infrastructure Australia Rob Dell

Chairman

Association of Travel Management Companies

After a brief coffee break and networking event, two in depth panel discussions on driving inbound tourism and aviation infrastructure development will be conducted by an array of academics and industry movers.

The discussion on regional development and access will continue in greater depth after a second networking opportunity.

ATMC Executive of the Year

Rob Dell, Chairman of the Association of Travel Management Companies, will also take the opportunity to announce the Association's travel management Executive of the Year.

This will be followed by panel sessions on "Driving inbound tourism" and "Aviation infrastructure development"

Driving inbound tourism

This session looks at some of the big challenges and opportunities for the tourism industry: How are the key Asia routes and outbound markets performing?

What are the key source markets for international growth?

Is Queensland well positioned to attract key inbound markets?

Which Asian LCCs are poised to ‘go long-haul’ and target New Zealand It will be reviewed by Bojana Spasojevic, Lecturer in Aviation, Griffith University; Jim Parashos, Head of Aviation Business Development, Brisbane Airport Corporation; Daniel Gschwind, Chief Executive, Queensland Tourism Industry Council; and Rick Hamilton, Group Executive, Partnership, Tourism and Events Queensland.

Regional development and access: afternoon sessions

Queensland's regional aviation market continues to play a major part in the state's economic development. Southeast Queensland is a hotbed of aviation infrastructure development activity, with new or extended runways at Brisbane, Sunshine Coast and expansions at Gold Coast and Toowoomba West Wellcamp. Airports in North Queensland are also developing for the future.

In the company of Tony Harrington, Director, Tony Harrington & Associates; Lee Schofield, Alliance Airlines CEO; Matt Bron, Director – Outback and Country Queensland, Tourism and Events Queensland; and Brian Joiner, General Manager Airports and Commercial Infrastructure, Whitsunday Regional Council; three quick fire sessions will address issues including:

What is the demand outlook for travel to/from regional centres?

Is there scope for more intraregional connectivity at ports not served by point-to-point regional services?

How important is government funding to support regional development?

What are the constraints and barriers that regional/domestic carriers face?

Aviation Infrastructure development

Southeast Queensland is a hotbed of aviation infrastructure development activity, with new or extended runways at Brisbane, Sunshine Coast and expansions at Gold Coast and Toowoomba West Wellcamp. Airports in North Queensland are also developing for the future. Can the market sustain the added capacity?

What will the implications be for the national aviation system and traffic flows? Discussion will be led by Cally Ward, Senior Consultant with Airbiz Aviation Strategies; Adam Rowe, Executive General Manager, Business Development and Marketing, Queensland Airports; Andrew Brodie, Chief Executive Officer, Sunshine Coast Airport; and Sara Hales, General Manager, Toowoomba Wellcamp Airport.

CEO Forum on the big Australian tourism and corporate travel issues

Tourism Australia chairman Bob East and Corporate Travel Management AU/NZ CEO Greg McCarthy will conduct a Q&A on all things travel and tourism in both Queensland and beyond.

Bob East

Chairman

Tourism Australia Greg McCarthy

Chief Executive Officer AU/NZ

Corporate Travel Management

CAPA Queensland Corporate Travel Summit

In parallel with the aviation sessions, the corporate travel Summit will delve into a key range of topics.

Technology drivers and game changers

Technology continues to drive the corporate travel management industry with new and promising tools set to shake-up or change the industry completely. Whether it be enhancing the traveller experience or driving compliance, innovation is the key to the future. From AI, to chatbots, to big data and all the buzzwords in between, we take a look at the new generation of technology innovations taking the world by storm, with: Catherine Craig, Managing Partner, GoldSpring Consulting Asia Pacific; Elizabeth Newberry, Travel Manager, Queensland University of Technology; Craig Southee, General Manager Queensland, Corporate Travel Management; Scott Hutchens, Founder, Flightsuit; and Gregor Lochtie, Director, Mastercard. Accommodation Outlook The past year has delivered a slew of new properties across the Brisbane accommodation market including a mix of apartments and 4 and 5-star properties, located in the CBD, surrounds and suburban locations. We review developments and the outlook with: Paul Hammond, Business Development Manager, Pacific, STR; Wilma Houghton, National Travel Manager, Raytheon Australia; Wendy Goodin, Hotel Sales & Strategy, APAC, American Express Global Business Travel; Jon West, Executive Director, HRS Global Hotel Solutions; and Brad Mercer, Complex General Manager, The Westin Brisbane and Four Points by Sheraton Brisbane. Virtual Payments Keynote This will be followed by a presentation on developments in the vital area virtual payments, with Mastercard's Gregor Lochtie

NDC and its impact on corporate travel

Today, no discussion on corporate travel and distribution can be complete without a review of the new distribution capability. Scott Barber, Director, Travelport, will navigate us through these turbulent waters.

Risk! - International SOS workshop: The risks worth taking… and the ones you can avoid

All travel has inherent risk; however, our research and experience shows that more often than not travel incidents could have been avoided or would be seen as mundane if they occurred at home.

Join our medical and travel risk experts from International SOS, Mark Willmot, Manager of Risk Services and Ian Allsop, Partnerships Director, in this interactive workshop that walks you through the differences in perception vs reality, trending concerns for the upcoming year, and how you can implement travel policies that protect your mobile workforce.

A coffee break follows and then the aviation and corporate travel streams reconvene together for the final session on the big picture outlook for the state, with Bob East and Greg McCarthy,

Networking Drinks!

After a rewarding and intellectually stimulating day, please, join us after the event to unwind and swap stories, for a round of networking drinks!🍺🥂🍷