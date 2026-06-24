Qantas sets the stage for Project Sunrise: part two – network ripple effects

While the spotlight has been on the announcement of Qantas' proposed record-breaking Sydney-London route, the carrier's Project Sunrise has much broader network and competitive implications.

The carrier has revealed more details about how the Airbus A350-1000ULRs it has ordered could be used elsewhere in its network.

This will likely include new routes, and also taking over some existing long-range routes operated by Boeing 787-9s. And in turn, 787-9s would be freed up to launch more services.

Also from the network perspective, the new Sydney-London route will add a new dynamic to what is a very lucrative one-stop market for multiple airlines between the UK and Australia.

While overall nonstop capacity will still be much less than one-stop capacity, the shift in premium traffic could be more significant.

Part one of this analysis looked at the launch of the project, the aircraft being used and the business case.