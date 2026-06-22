Qantas sets the stage for Project Sunrise: part one – new aircraft highlight premium business case

Qantas has revealed key details about its long-awaited Project Sunrise initiative as it moves closer to fruition, and in doing so has also signalled how it fits into its broader strategy and its ramifications for other parts of its international network.

By the time the Project Sunrise flights launch in late 2027 - assuming no further delays - the programme will have had a 10-year gestation period from first announcement in 2017.

A major reason for the wait was the small matter of the COVID-19 pandemic that disrupted Qantas' plans just as Project Sunrise was about to spool up.

But that is still a remarkably long time for any proposed route to remain in the public spotlight, and Qantas has done a good job of maintaining its visibility with periodic releases of information.

The most significant information drop yet occurred in the week of 15-Jun-2026 in Toulouse, with the headline being that the first of the routes will be Sydney-London, launching in Oct-2027.

Also in the spotlight was the first of the A350-1000ULRs that will be used for the Sunrise flights, with Qantas unveiling the premium-heavy product in the cabin.

More hints were also divulged about the flow-on effect of Project Sunrise on other routes, and what the introduction of the Airbus A350-1000ULRs means for the fleet and network.

Part one of this analysis covers the ultra long-range project itself, and what the ULR configuration says about the carrier's business case. Part two will examine the network implications.