Poland’s Rzeszów Airport responds to refugee challenge while solidifying its customary business base

One consequence of the war in Ukraine that impacts on nearby countries is the handling of the many refugees.

Poland alone has taken well over 100,000 refugees already, some opting to stay close by for a swift return when they can, others moving on elsewhere.

The small city of Rzeszów, in the southeast of Poland, is one of the closest to Ukraine, and with the Lviv Airport in that country closed, its airport has taken on a significant role in the evacuation of refugees, as well as that of a reception point for incoming aid and associated workers.

At the same time, the airport is trying to behave as ‘normally’ as possible, increasing its route network and benefitting from the established presence of LOT Polish Airlines, Ryanair and Wizz Air in particular.

Whatever the outcome of the war, the airport and the cultured small city it serves have found themselves thrust into the international spotlight, which may well turn out to be to their benefit.