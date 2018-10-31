Peruvian airlines: Viva Air and Sky up the competitive stakes
Strong economic growth in Peru, a growing middle class and opportunities for traffic stimulation have coalesced to make the country one of the most competitive markets in Latin America. It was a year and a half ago when the Viva Group debuted its second Latin American franchise in Peru, and now Chile’s Sky Airline plans to enter the Peruvian market in 2019.
At the same time, the country’s second largest airline based on passenger share – Peruvian Airlines – aims to create a new subsidiary to operate Russian manufactured jets.
There is no doubt that Peru’s aviation landscape will change significantly during the next 12 months, and it remains to be seen whether some of the country’s smaller airlines will survive the shifts in competitive dynamics.
