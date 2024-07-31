Pakistan and Sri Lankan governments tread rocky path toward airline privatisation

While this year has seen the governments of Pakistan and Sri Lanka move forward with plans to privatise their flag carriers, the process of finding suitable buyers has hit hurdles and is taking longer than expected.

The pandemic period appears to have strengthened the resolve of the two governments to divest airlines that have been financial burdens for many years.

Both countries have serious economic challenges they are trying to address, and privatising SriLankan Airlines and Pakistan International Airlines would be best for governments and the airlines.

Between these two countries sits India, which has recently completed the much larger-scale privatisation of its flag carrier Air India. But achieving the same degree of success could be more difficult for Pakistan and Sri Lanka.