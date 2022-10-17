North Atlantic aviation recovery proves to be robust
Traffic data from IATA for Aug-2022 show that the North Atlantic was – at that stage – among the strongest long haul regions globally by passenger traffic.
Current capacity data show that North Atlantic seat numbers are at 89% of 2019 levels in the week of 10-Oct-2022, making this Europe's strongest long haul market. Moreover, it has been outperforming Europe's total capacity recovery since May-2022, after lagging for much of the COVID-19 pandemic.
North American airlines have recovered more rapidly than their European counterparts, reaching 95% of 2019 capacity versus 84%. The big three US groups and IAG are, unsurprisingly, the top four North Atlantic groups by seats.
Following Norwegian's withdrawal, LCC seat share has slumped since before the pandemic, in spite of new entrants.
