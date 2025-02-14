Norse Atlantic: wet lease could turn surplus capacity into an advantage

On 6-Feb-2025 the long haul LCC Norse Atlantic Airways announced an agreement to provide one wet lease aircraft to Indigo, the largest airline in India, on long haul routes from Mar-2025.

The six-month contract is extendable up to 18 months, and the two airlines are considering further collaboration, including the supply of additional aircraft.

This is an important milestone in Norse's strategic shift to place greater emphasis on third party flying, while reducing the importance of its scheduled network.

According to CAPA - Centre for Aviation/OAG, Norse Atlantic is scheduled to operate eight routes (from Oslo, Paris CDG, Rome FCO and Athens) in summer 2025, while its subsidiary Norse Atlantic UK will fly four routes (from London Gatwick).

Across the group, the network will be one route smaller than in northern summer 2024. This suggests a lack of profitable expansion opportunities for its own operations.

ACMI expansion could turn its surplus capacity into an advantage at a time when its fleet of young Boeing 787 widebodies are just what many growth airlines are seeking.