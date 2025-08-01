Norse Atlantic Airways: winter tilt to Thailand in network rebalancing

Norse Atlantic Airways group is scheduled to operate 11 routes in winter 2025/26, which is the same number as during the past winter.

However, six of these routes will be to destinations in Asia Pacific - specifically Thailand - compared with just one in the past winter (Oslo-Bangkok). It will operate four routes to the US and one to Africa (Gatwick-Cape Town).

The parent Norse Atlantic Airways is launching three new services to Thailand in the coming winter 2025/2026: Phuket from Oslo and Stockholm, and Bangkok from Stockholm.

Norse Atlantic UK will launch two new Thailand routes: Bangkok from London Gatwick and Manchester. Manchester-Bangkok will be the first-ever direct connection between the two cities, which it describes as "the region's largest underserved long haul market".

This rebalancing of its own network, while the low cost long haul airline is also undergoing a strategic tilt towards third-party flying, is aimed at smoothing out seasonal demand patterns.

Norse Atlantic's new routes certainly offer potential, but competitor response will be the real test.