Norse Atlantic Airways: winter tilt to Thailand in network rebalancing
Norse Atlantic Airways group is scheduled to operate 11 routes in winter 2025/26, which is the same number as during the past winter.
However, six of these routes will be to destinations in Asia Pacific - specifically Thailand - compared with just one in the past winter (Oslo-Bangkok). It will operate four routes to the US and one to Africa (Gatwick-Cape Town).
The parent Norse Atlantic Airways is launching three new services to Thailand in the coming winter 2025/2026: Phuket from Oslo and Stockholm, and Bangkok from Stockholm.
Norse Atlantic UK will launch two new Thailand routes: Bangkok from London Gatwick and Manchester. Manchester-Bangkok will be the first-ever direct connection between the two cities, which it describes as "the region's largest underserved long haul market".
This rebalancing of its own network, while the low cost long haul airline is also undergoing a strategic tilt towards third-party flying, is aimed at smoothing out seasonal demand patterns.
Norse Atlantic's new routes certainly offer potential, but competitor response will be the real test.
Become a CAPA Member to access Analysis Reports
Our Analysis Reports are only available to CAPA Members. CAPA Membership provides exclusive access to in-depth insights on the latest developments in the aviation and travel industry, developed by our team of dedicated analysts located in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia.
Each report offers a fresh perspective on the latest industry trends and is available online or via the CAPA mobile app, with customisable alerts to help you stay informed and identify new business opportunities.
CAPA Membership also provides access to our full suite of tools, including a tailored selection of more than 1,000 News Briefs every week and comprehensive data and analysis on thousands of companies around the world.