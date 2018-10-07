New Zealand-Nth Asia aviation market: China/HKG drive strong growth

North Asia has emerged as a large and rapidly growing market for New Zealand, driven primarily by tourism inbound to New Zealand. China, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea and Taiwan are now all among the 15 largest source markets for New Zealand’s booming tourism industry.

China is a particularly important driver of recent and anticipated tourism growth in New Zealand. Chinese visitor numbers to New Zealand have more than doubled over the past five years, leading to the launch of services to Auckland by five Chinese airlines.

China Southern, which five years ago was the only Chinese airline serving New Zealand, has also expanded and is now the largest North Asian airline in the New Zealand market. New Zealand-China capacity reached a high of 15,000 one-way weekly seats earlier this year compared to a high of only 4,000 seats in 2013.