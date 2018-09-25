New Orleans: strong aviation growth, tourism and new tech businesses
New Orleans airport has set passenger growth records for three consecutive years, and 2018 is shaping up to be another strong year as new service additions in 2017 and 2018 continue to fuel increases in passenger throughput.
The airport has secured a raft of new services during the past couple of years, including long haul service from British Airways, which operates five weekly flights to Louis Armstrong International from London Heathrow. Southwest Airlines, which is New Orleans’ largest operator, is also bolstering its footprint from the airport in 2018 with new flights to Sacramento, San Jose and New York LaGuardia.
Although tourism continues to drive a significant proportion of New Orleans’ economy, the city is joining other US metropolitan areas to attract technology companies in order to attain a level of economic diversity, and ensure that it garners its share of the economic gains driven by the tech industry.
Become a CAPA Member to access Analysis Reports
Our Analysis Reports are only available to CAPA Members. CAPA Membership provides exclusive access to in-depth insights on the latest developments in the aviation and travel industry, developed by our team of dedicated analysts located in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia.
Each report offers a fresh perspective on the latest industry trends and is available online or via the CAPA mobile app, with customisable alerts to help you stay informed and identify new business opportunities.
CAPA Membership also provides access to our full suite of tools, including a tailored selection of more than 400 News Briefs every weekday and comprehensive data and analysis on thousands of companies around the world.