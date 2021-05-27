New investment to help Indian airlines recover from pandemic setbacks
The recent surge in the COVID-19 pandemic in India has dealt another blow to the country’s economy, and its airline industry has been one of the sectors most affected. This has driven some airlines to seek new investment, while others are looking to ownership changes to increase their long term viability.
India was making good progress in controlling the pandemic before a second wave struck early in 2021. Many other Asia-Pacific countries have suffered from a similar trend, but in India it has been particularly severe. The health system has been overwhelmed by a cumulative case total now exceeding 25 million and almost a million deaths. Travel restrictions have returned as state and central governments grapple with the crisis.
Low-cost carriers GoAir and IndiGo are preparing to sell shares in their companies to raise the funds to weather the latest COVID-19 spike. Meanwhile, suitors are preparing their bids to take over Air India, and a prospective new owner is attempting to revive Jet Airways. While the latter two efforts predate the second wave, it has still affected their progress. Despite recent delays, however, government and regulatory decisions could clear the way for these deals to proceed this year.
Become a CAPA Member to access Analysis Reports
Our Analysis Reports are only available to CAPA Members. CAPA Membership provides exclusive access to in-depth insights on the latest developments in the aviation and travel industry, developed by our team of dedicated analysts located in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia.
Each report offers a fresh perspective on the latest industry trends and is available online or via the CAPA mobile app, with customisable alerts to help you stay informed and identify new business opportunities.
CAPA Membership also provides access to our full suite of tools, including a tailored selection of more than 1,000 News Briefs every week and comprehensive data and analysis on thousands of companies around the world.