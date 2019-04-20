Nashville International airport: strong local economy and solid growth
Passenger levels at Nashville International airport have soared during the past few years, fuelled in part by job growth supported by a sustained robust economy in the region.
The airport continues to welcome new services from its largest operator – Southwest Airlines – but during the past couple of years has also secured new flights from the ultra low cost operators Frontier, Allegiant and Sun Country. JetBlue has also begun services from Nashville, and Alaska has also expanded from the airport.
Perhaps Nashville’s biggest win during the past couple of years is the return of trans Atlantic flights after British Airways launched flights to London Heathrow in 2018. It was a years-long process to secure the service, and the airport is no doubt working to expand its roster of long haul flights.
