Mitsui-led Japanese consortium wins Hiroshima Airport concession

Over the past 75 years Hiroshima has become a major economic force as well as a tourist destination, with a population that has risen above two million.

Now its airport is being privatised by way of a concession, and appointment of the Japanese companies which collectively make up the winning bidding consortium, with lots of new entrants, is typical of the direction the industry is taking in Japan.

The lack of a large foreign company with much experience of the sector must be of some concern, though, to the Japanese government.