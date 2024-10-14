Middle East aviation: capacity cuts in Israel, also Lebanon, Jordan and Iran
A year on from the 7-Oct-2023 Hamas attacks on Israel, the widening of the conflict sparked by that event has had a significant negative impact on aviation markets in the region.
Israel outpaced the Middle East's capacity recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic until 12 months ago. Since then, it has fallen well behind, and it is scheduled to be at only 63% of 2019 capacity in 2024.
However, while foreign airlines have cut capacity on international routes to/from Israel, El Al is projected to operate 104% of its 2019 seat numbers in 2024.
The spread of armed conflict in the region has also resulted in depressed aviation capacity in other countries, including Lebanon, Jordan, Iran and others.
A raft of international airlines have announced further suspensions of services to all of these nations, in many cases until later in Oct-2024. However, with considerable uncertainty surrounding the geopolitical course of events, route suspensions could continue for much longer.
Become a CAPA Member to access Analysis Reports
Our Analysis Reports are only available to CAPA Members. CAPA Membership provides exclusive access to in-depth insights on the latest developments in the aviation and travel industry, developed by our team of dedicated analysts located in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia.
Each report offers a fresh perspective on the latest industry trends and is available online or via the CAPA mobile app, with customisable alerts to help you stay informed and identify new business opportunities.
CAPA Membership also provides access to our full suite of tools, including a tailored selection of more than 1,000 News Briefs every week and comprehensive data and analysis on thousands of companies around the world.