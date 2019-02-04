Mexico City: no new airport – no real alternative
Now that construction on a new airport designed to serve Mexico City has been officially suspended, the new government of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador is working on plans to expand the city’s airport infrastructure by building two runways at the Santa Lucia Military Airbase and by bolstering Mexico City Toluca airport.
Mexico’s new government appears to believe this is a viable alternative to the new airport, which was scheduled to open in 2020, and could have further augmented Mexico City’s strong position as a connecting point for North-South traffic flows.
The solution by Mexico’s newly installed government to ease congestion may not be viable for Aeromexico, which is the country’s only full service, fully global airline. Aeromexico is Mexico City Juarez International airport’s largest operator by capacity, and its strategy rests in part by maximising the value of connectivity from Mexico City.
