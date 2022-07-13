Market share shifts among Brazil’s airlines prominent during pandemic recovery
Brazil’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic continues, and May-2022 marked the first time that domestic capacity surpassed pre-crisis levels. The country’s airlines have a reasonably positive outlook even as macroeconomic uncertainty looms large.
There has also been a share shift from pre-pandemic levels as LATAM has taken the lead in domestic traffic and Azul has transported the largest numbers of domestic passengers.
Before the coronavirus pandemic, GOL was the largest airline in Brazil measured by passengers carried.
Whether or not the shift will be permanent is unknown, but in the short term one of the country’s major airlines, Azul, has a robust revenue outlook.
