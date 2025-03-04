Macau International Airport rolls the dice as it looks to further expansion to 15mppa
Macau, a special administrative region of China situated in the Greater Bay economic region (and close to both Hong Kong and the Chinese mainland), would probably have a bigger regional airport hub were it not for the presence of Hong Kong, to which it is connected by a bridge.
But Macau offers what is the probably the world's biggest draw to visitors in the form of its gambling facilities - it is the largest venue, as measured by gambling revenues.
While the Chinese continue to travel in droves (and they are now doing again, after the COVID-19 pandemic), Macau's single-sector economy will continue to thrive, and despite the improving offers being made by the Philippines and Indonesia.
In the longer term its future is tied up with the progression of the Greater Bay area, the world's largest economic region, and how Macau fits into the vision for its further development.
