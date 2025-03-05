Lufthansa Group, IAG, Air France-KLM: comparative fleet analysis

Lufthansa Group has the largest fleet among Europe's big three legacy airline groups.

According to the CAPA - Centre for Aviation Fleet Database, the group's 685 aircraft in service is 95 more than IAG, whose fleet of 590 is 27 more than Air France-KLM's 563 aircraft.

Lufthansa Group's lead is based on its short/medium haul fleets. All three groups have similar widebody numbers in absolute terms, but for Lufthansa Group twin aisle aircraft are on 27% of the total, compared with 32% for IAG and 34% for Air France-KLM.

If the fleets of franchise operators and airlines in which the groups have significant equity stakes are included, Lufthansa's extended group has an even bigger lead over the other two, while Air France-KLM pushes IAG into third place on this basis.

The three fleets have shrunk, or only grown a little, since 2019, whereas Europe's independent LCC fleets have expanded.