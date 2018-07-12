Low cost cross-channel rail: tough competition with existing services
Groupe Eurotunnel (now the Getlink Group) has commissioned a feasibility study by the consultant Roland Berger to introduce 'low cost' rail operations between the UK and France. The study outlines an operating model similar to that of SNCF, (the French state rail operator) and Thalys (a joint high-speed rail venture between SNCF, SNCB [Belgium] and Deutsche Bahn [Germany] low cost rail services in Europe).
A reduction of between 25% and 30% on regular Eurostar ticket costs is expected, at the cost of travel time increasing from 2 hours 20 minutes to slightly more than three hours, according to the study.
This proposal will mean that passengers will need to make their own way to suburban stations to board a train that takes them by a circuitous route on older tracks to the outskirts of Paris, where they then have to board another train to complete their journey. And on multiple tickets. And with no UK provincial connections.
The fundamental difference with budget air travel is that it made it not only cheaper but often more convenient, flying directly from the local airport on one ticket to one at least close to the ultimate destination.
Become a CAPA Member to access Analysis Reports
Our Analysis Reports are only available to CAPA Members. CAPA Membership provides exclusive access to in-depth insights on the latest developments in the aviation and travel industry, developed by our team of dedicated analysts located in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia.
Each report offers a fresh perspective on the latest industry trends and is available online or via the CAPA mobile app, with customisable alerts to help you stay informed and identify new business opportunities.
CAPA Membership also provides access to our full suite of tools, including a tailored selection of more than 400 News Briefs every weekday and comprehensive data and analysis on thousands of companies around the world.