LATAM studies a low cost operation to meet market conditions
Latin America’s largest operator, LATAM Airlines Group, is neither confirming nor denying its intent to launch a stand-alone low cost airline; but the company is seeking an operational licence in case the creations of a dedicated low cost operation is necessary to compete more effectively with upstart and aspiring low cost and ultra low cost airlines in the region.
During the last couple of years, LATAM has launched a tiered fare structure to compete more effectively with low cost airlines as discounters continue to grow their respective passenger shares in most of LATAM’s domestic markets in Latin America.
Most of LATAM’s full service airline counterparts in the Americas, particularly the US, have opted to stick to fare segmentation as their preferred defence against ULCC growth. But the US is a much more mature market, and differing market dynamics in Latin America may warrant an alternative approach.
Become a CAPA Member to access Analysis Reports
Our Analysis Reports are only available to CAPA Members. CAPA Membership provides exclusive access to in-depth insights on the latest developments in the aviation and travel industry, developed by our team of dedicated analysts located in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia.
Each report offers a fresh perspective on the latest industry trends and is available online or via the CAPA mobile app, with customisable alerts to help you stay informed and identify new business opportunities.
CAPA Membership also provides access to our full suite of tools, including a tailored selection of more than 400 News Briefs every weekday and comprehensive data and analysis on thousands of companies around the world.