Korean Air targets growth in its three largest international markets

Korean Air has made strong progress this year in rebuilding its international capacity towards pre-pandemic levels, and further improvement will come in its mainland China and Japan markets later this year. Boosting frequencies on several routes during Jul-2023 has helped sustain the airline’s growth momentum. This has been particularly true for services to the US, which is another of Korean’s key markets.

Korean Air’s US network has so far undergone the strongest recovery of its three top markets. Japanese routes have also bounced back reasonably well, while mainland China has been the slowest to return.

Japan and China have most scope to improve, particularly if political tensions ease between China and South Korea.

Korean Air has been steadily reactivating more of its parked aircraft as it increases capacity. While all of its narrowbodies have been returned to service, several of its widebody aircraft – including most of its A380s – remain parked.