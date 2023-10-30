Kazakhstan's rapidly developing aviation market could be Eurasian air hub on New Silk Road. Part two
Much has been written about the advent of the Chinese 'Belt and Road Initiative' (BRI), otherwise referred to the New Silk Road, and its benefits to China, but not so much about those countries that lie on the ‘road’ belt, or whose ports are part of the ‘maritime‘ belt.
One of those countries is Kazakhstan in Central Asia (but with a small western part in Europe), which is equidistant from Moscow and Beijing.
Kazakhstan isn’t on the maritime belt (the country is landlocked), but it most certainly is on the road belt. Furthermore, the country has made tentative enquiries about joining the BRICS economic-political block, of which Russia, China and India are founding members; the block is being expanded.
All of this points to Kazakhstan becoming a Eurasian air and land hub. Its economy is in the right place, and GDP growth this year will outstrip that of many other countries.
Against that is a poor record on tourism development, which requires urgent attention. So too do the country’s airports, but the (mainly indigenous) airline-charging regime does not cover the cost of operations at times – let alone investment. Slowly but surely the private sector is making itself felt, but there will be no overnight miracle.
This is part two of a two-part report.
