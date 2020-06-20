Kansai Airports: riding the storm of a typhoon and a virus

Kansai Airports was one of the first Japanese privatisations and is a consortium of Japanese and French companies that took over the two Osaka airports in 2015, then Kobe Airport in 2016. The consortium has published its financial report for FY2019, which includes the first three months of 2020.

The airports, and especially Osaka Kansai, were badly affected by a typhoon in 2018, followed by wholesale flight cancellations from Mar-2020 brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The financial report from Kansai Airports is insightful because it covers a period following the effects of the typhoon, then followed by the pandemic, and thus indicates the extent of those impacts by external events.