Jetstar Asia’s fleet will boost other Qantas Group airlines after shutdown

The Qantas Group's decision to close down its Singapore-based Jetstar Asia subsidiary reflects the cost and competitive pressure on the LCC, and also allows the group to shift aircraft to better-performing markets in Australasia.

On 11-Jun-2025 Qantas announced that Jetstar Asia's last day of service would be 31-July-2025. Its 13 Airbus A320s will be used to boost the group's Australian fleet by replacing leased aircraft, upgrading regional operations, and also adding capacity in Australia and New Zealand.

The loss of Jetstar Asia's network will have a minimal effect on Singapore's connectivity, as only a handful of the airline's routes were exclusive.

It will mean a loss in competition, however, and leaves Scoot as the only Singapore-based LCC.

From the Qantas perspective, this does mark another step back from its multi-airline ambitions. But it is an entirely reasonable move to cut its losses and look to allocate resources to its surging home market.