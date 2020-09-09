JetSMART Chile sees opportunities in crisis
Before the COVID-19 pandemic, ULCC JetSMART Chile had carved out a solid presence in the country after its debut in Jul-2017. Of course, the virus has upended the aviation industry worldwide, but JetSMART remains in a relatively favourable position to weather the crisis.
The airline is adding back some capacity in Sep-2020, and the latest government data show that while Chile’s passenger levels remain severely depressed, JetSMART Chile’s share has grown in comparison to its rivals.
It is not clear if that will remain the case whenever demand reaches normal levels in Chile and Latin America, but JetSMART’s ambitions to spread its ultra low cost brand across South America remain intact as Latin America’s full service carriers work to restructure under Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.
