Jet Airways grounds aircraft as new era beckons

Jet Airways, a legacy airline trying to survive in a market dominated by LCCs

Jet was for many years a model of how a high quality full service airline should be. But, as LCCs entered the domestic market in the early years of this century, and a new price conscious market blossomed, the airline found it increasingly hard to compete. Today, 70% of the seats in the domestic market are on LCCs, led by IndiGo, which holds a one third share of a fragmented and often irrational market. At the same time, Jet Airways' expansion internationally was challenged as stiff new competition emerged.

Over the past five years, Jet Airways has navigated a tortuous path through financial troubles. It looked for a while as if Etihad's intervention onto the share register could be the path to future success, but an untidy relationship with founder Naresh Goyal, followed by Etihad's own financial implosion, failed to provide the escape needed.

Now, with implicit support from a government that doesn't wish to see Jet disappear just prior to the national elections, a group of bankers is ready to provide a way forward.

But first, they insist, the two major owners must help with the rescue: longstanding majority owner and founder Naresh Goyal and 24% substantial minority holder, Etihad.

In the meantime, the following sequence of grounding announcements offers a vivid but sad account of the pain the airline is enduring, as lessor payments fall behind. (According to CAPA's Fleet Database, at 4-Mar-2019, Jet's fleet consisted of 71 operational aircraft, with 39 In storage)

A sequence of media releases from Jet Airways

Update on grounding of (3) aircraft