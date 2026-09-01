Japan’s growing LCC sector: part one – ANA Group strengthens focus on dual-brand approach

Japan's major airline groups have made some notable structural changes to their LCC stables to better position them for the next wave of growth in this segment.

ANA Holdings made the decision to close down its hybrid/LCC, AirJapan, in Mar-2026, although it still has the much larger and more established Peach in its group to pursue its low-cost objectives.

The major LCC in the JAL Group, Jetstar Japan, is shifting to an all-Japanese ownership model with the exit of shareholder Qantas.

This will allow the LCC to be rebranded as it seeks further growth, and also brings in a significant new investor.

Peach has been growing faster than its much larger ANA full-service sibling, highlighting the value the group sees in the LCC business model.

Jetstar Japan has seen strong international growth in recent years, although its domestic capacity has remained flat or dropped.

Of the other JAL LCCs, Zipair is aiming to continue its steady growth as it builds its widebody fleet and network.

Spring Japan has seen its capacity decline, but this is mainly due to geopolitical tensions in the Japan-China market.

Overall, LCCs have a relatively healthy share of the Japanese market, and have been growing their international share in particular in recent years.

Part one of this analysis will look at relative rankings of Japan's LCCs and also the ANA Group carriers, while part two will focus on the JAL Group LCCs and Japan's LCC market share.