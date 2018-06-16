Italy-USA aviation market: Milan the rising star

Based on OAG data for the number of seats in the peak week (commencing 16-Jul-2018), the market between Italy and the United States has grown by 55% over the past five years.

Within this market, services from Milan Malpensa have grown most rapidly, with capacity up by 140% since Jul-2013.

Both Air Italy (Milan to New York JFK and Miami) and Norwegian (Milan to Los Angeles) have launched flights to the US from Malpensa in Jun-2018. Norwegian has also launched services from Rome to Newark, Los Angeles and Oakland, but capacity growth on Rome-US is slower than Milan-US (and Venice-US).

Rome is still the biggest Italian airport in this market, with 58% of Italy-US seats, but this has fallen from 65% five years ago. Milan's share of Italy-US seats has gained 10ppts over the past five years, to reach 29% in Jul-2018. Moreover, Milan has more airlines on US routes than Rome does.