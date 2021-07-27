Istanbul‘s Sabiha Gökçen airport still an alternative to New Istanbul
Sometimes, the completion of even the first stage of a brand new international airport can mean problems for existing, competing airports, where infrastructure might not be considered adequate, or where they are in the ‘wrong part’ of a city.
There are few new airport projects anywhere that compete in size and scope with the new Istanbul Airport, which was built not only to improve on the capacity limitations of its predecessor, but also openly to challenge the Gulf airports for wider regional pre-eminence, also supporting a broader future for Turkish Airlines.
That might have meant curtains for Istanbul’s ‘other’ airport, Sabiha Gökçen, but it has established such a powerful position during the past decade that it can influence and decide its own fate, rather than being at the mercy of Istanbul Airport.
Become a CAPA Member to access Analysis Reports
Our Analysis Reports are only available to CAPA Members. CAPA Membership provides exclusive access to in-depth insights on the latest developments in the aviation and travel industry, developed by our team of dedicated analysts located in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia.
Each report offers a fresh perspective on the latest industry trends and is available online or via the CAPA mobile app, with customisable alerts to help you stay informed and identify new business opportunities.
CAPA Membership also provides access to our full suite of tools, including a tailored selection of more than 1,000 News Briefs every week and comprehensive data and analysis on thousands of companies around the world.