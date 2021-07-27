Istanbul‘s Sabiha Gökçen airport still an alternative to New Istanbul

Sometimes, the completion of even the first stage of a brand new international airport can mean problems for existing, competing airports, where infrastructure might not be considered adequate, or where they are in the ‘wrong part’ of a city.

There are few new airport projects anywhere that compete in size and scope with the new Istanbul Airport, which was built not only to improve on the capacity limitations of its predecessor, but also openly to challenge the Gulf airports for wider regional pre-eminence, also supporting a broader future for Turkish Airlines.

That might have meant curtains for Istanbul’s ‘other’ airport, Sabiha Gökçen, but it has established such a powerful position during the past decade that it can influence and decide its own fate, rather than being at the mercy of Istanbul Airport.