Israel aviation: Turkey deal welcome. LCC share continues to grow
Earlier this month the Israeli cabinet ratified a bilateral aviation agreement with Turkey. The deal, which the two nations signed in Jul-2022, should lead to a resumption of services to Turkey operated by airlines based in Israel.
Israeli airlines last operated commercial flights to Turkey in 2007. However, Turkey is already Israel's biggest destination country, based on continued service by airlines from Turkey.
Israel has a relatively small number of direct long haul connections and routes to Western European hubs and, more recently, UAE hubs, provide additional connectivity. The addition of Istanbul as a destination for Israeli – in addition to Turkish – operators will increase connectivity and competition.
Meanwhile, the seat share of Israel's national airline El Al is in long term decline, whereas LCC seat share continues to grow and has been boosted since the COVID-19 crisis.
This reflects the dominance of short/medium haul markets to/from Israel.
Become a CAPA Member to access Analysis Reports
Our Analysis Reports are only available to CAPA Members. CAPA Membership provides exclusive access to in-depth insights on the latest developments in the aviation and travel industry, developed by our team of dedicated analysts located in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia.
Each report offers a fresh perspective on the latest industry trends and is available online or via the CAPA mobile app, with customisable alerts to help you stay informed and identify new business opportunities.
CAPA Membership also provides access to our full suite of tools, including a tailored selection of more than 1,000 News Briefs every week and comprehensive data and analysis on thousands of companies around the world.