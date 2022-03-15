Indian Ocean: new Goa airport almost complete

The Indian Ocean rarely makes the news where air transport is concerned, but events concerning Goa, the Portuguese-influenced state on India’s west coast, and The Maldives, 1250 km due south, are noteworthy.

At Goa, a new airport should open later this year, one of few during the period of the coronavirus pandemic. As it will be heavily tourist oriented there will be great interest around the world in how it performs during the winter 2022-23 period – the acid test for the industry’s ‘recovery’ ahead of schedule.

In the Maldives, an archipelago which continues to sink and which may not yet see 2050 (the year of ‘net zero’), the government has embraced the concept of firms with 100% foreign ownership managing its airports, despite a disastrous short dalliance with GMR (India) and Malaysia Airports more than a decade ago.

Here, will take a closer look at the Indian example.