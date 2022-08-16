Indian airports: Zurich returns to India at Delhi Noida; more airports to be built and privatised

There’s never a dull moment in the Indian civil aviation sector and especially so with its airports.

India’s population is set to overtake that of China in 2023 to make India the most populated country on Earth and its airport system, weighed down by the intense bureaucracy without which the country probably couldn’t function, consistently has to adapt to new challenges.

This report considers how the government is going about increasing capacity and attracting the private sector to run more airports, while majoring on the recently concluded deal by which Flughafen Zürich will operate the Delhi Noida International Airport under construction.

Meanwhile, a new airport in the tourist haven of Goa is set to open shortly and a site has been selected for a second airport at Chennai.