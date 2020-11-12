India and Indonesia explore seaplane/waterdrome developments

Seaplanes were once as common as land-based aircraft. Their comeback, just like that of airships, has long been predicted, but despite occasional initiatives in various countries it has not materialised.

The concept of the ‘airport on water’ is not a new one.

The main thrust of development for water aerodromes, or ‘waterdromes’, at present is in Asia, and particularly in India and Indonesia, in both cases to enhance air connectivity cost effectively. Recent developments in those countries, though, suggest that a realistic market for this alternative method of travel is emerging.

The question is just how scalable the seaplane/waterdrome sector is, and how quickly.