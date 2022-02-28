HIAL airports – keeping Scotland’s remote communities connected to the world via Inverness

Many countries around the world have to ensure that remote communities are served properly by air routes.

In the UK the most evident example is in the Highlands and Islands of Scotland.

One company, Highlands and Islands Airports Ltd (HIAL), has much of the responsibility for hosting services. With 11 airports, its activities are centred on the airport where it is headquartered, at Inverness.

Inverness is connected to some of the remote islands by way of public service obligation (PSO) routes and it has a mandate to ensure the social-economic benefits of these communities.

Right now, though, its principal aim is to restore an Inverness-London Heathrow air route; one which, in theory at least, should benefit those remote communities also.