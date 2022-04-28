Heathrow Airport’s recovery under way (at last), but the future is as uncertain as ever

Several airport operators have released their 1Q2022 financial statements and somewhat earlier than they did in the previous two years, when it was all doom and gloom.

Numbered among them is London’s Heathrow Airport – once one of the world’s busiest airports, but it slipped out of the Top 40 in 2021, strangled by stringent travel regulations in the UK and its main markets.

Heathrow’s recovery in 1Q2022 has been notable, with positive data across most metrics, reduced losses, and the restoration of a positive EBITDA. Much of that is down to a sudden surge in business from mid-March 2022, when UK restrictions were abruptly lifted by the government.

That action itself caused problems at many airports, Heathrow included, and served as a reminder that there is no Nirvana in the air transport business any longer.

Heathrow must make the most of this period of comparatively good fortune while preparing for the next series of downturns, which may be brought about by a multitude of factors.