Hawaiian and JAL JV: Hawaiian evolves its view of immunised tie-ups

Hawaiian Airlines, a vocal critic of joint ventures during the last few years, is now seeking an immunised JV with Japan Airlines (JAL) in order to bolster its position in one of its most important geographical markets.



One key point that Hawaiian and JAL make in their request for regulatory approval for their JV is that only the three large US global network airlines enjoy benefits of immunised cooperation, and the addition of another US airline in a JV would bolster the competitiveness of the US aviation industry.



It will be interesting to see if other airlines oppose the market strength Hawaiian and JAL will enjoy in the Honolulu-Japan market. Part of Hawaiian’s criticism of JVs in the past has been the concentration that those tie-ups would create.

But Hawaiian and JAL are arguing that ANA’s planned surge in the Hawaii-Japan market warrants an opportunity for a competitive combination to withstand ANA’s expansion and a newly minted JV between Delta and Korean.