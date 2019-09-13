Haneda's new slot awards - what routes to gain access?

The latest tranche of international slot allocations at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport will open up new route opportunities for Japan’s two major carriers, and will also likely mean a further shift of international service from Tokyo Narita Airport.

Japanese regulators have allocated the new Haneda slots to certain international markets, but the key decisions about specific routes are yet to be revealed by Japan’s airlines.

Haneda slots are highly coveted due to the airport’s capacity constraints, and its proximity to one of the world’s most valuable passenger markets in the Tokyo metropolitan area. All Nippon Airways (ANA) and Japan Airlines (JAL) use a dual-hub system in Tokyo, although Haneda is more desirable as it is much closer to central Tokyo than Narita.