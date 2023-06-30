Green aviation in Australasia: part two – New Zealand’s SAF and electric aircraft programmes advance

Air New Zealand is preparing to decide which companies it will partner with as it takes major steps forward in electric aircraft and sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) initiatives.

The airline intends to select a manufacturer by the end of this year (2023) to supply the electric aircraft it will use for its planned commercial demonstration flights. These will give the airline important experience for its longer term plan to replace turboprops with zero-emissions aircraft, as well as providing the industry with an example of what future electric-powered commuter operations could look like.

Air New Zealand and the New Zealand government have also narrowed the shortlist of companies they will work with to establish a SAF production facility in that country. Further development of this initiative is being jointly funded.

Other smaller airlines in New Zealand are also expressing interest in electric aircraft operations.

This is the second of a two-part report on green aviation developments in Australasia. Part one focused on initiatives under way in Australia.