Green aviation in Australasia: part one – support builds for Australian SAF industry

Multiple efforts are under way in the Australasia region to lay the groundwork for a sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) industry, and airlines are also increasing their involvement in electric aircraft programme.

It is now widely accepted that SAF will be a large part of the commercial aviation sector’s medium term emissions goals. However, many questions remain about how the industry transitions to large-scale SAF usage.

Airlines are playing a key role in helping establish the framework for this transition in Australia and New Zealand through funding commitments and involvement in policy development initiatives.

For example, SAF will be a major focus of an AUD400 million (USD270 million) climate fund established by Qantas, and the airline is also pushing for new Australian government policies to stimulate SAF. A high-level industry/government advisory group has been created in Australia to oversee such efforts.

In New Zealand, the national airline and the government are collaborating to investigate options for SAF production in that country.

Work is also continuing on zero-emission aircraft, which are a longer term prospect for airlines. Regional Express (Rex) is investing in one such effort. Air New Zealand is moving closer to starting a commercial demonstration with electric aircraft, and smaller New Zealand airlines have placed orders for electric aircraft.

Part one of this update focuses on Australia, and part two will look at efforts under way in New Zealand.