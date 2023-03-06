Greece recovers aviation capacity faster than other European markets

Greece's aviation capacity is recovering from COVID-19 faster than in any other leading European country. Based on schedules filed for the first week of Jul-2023, Greece will be at 114% of the seat capacity it had in the equivalent week of 2019.

The strong recovery in the Greek market exemplifies many features of aviation's recovery from the pandemic: it is led by leisure demand on short/medium haul routes. It has also experienced a strong increase in the capacity share taken by low cost airlines, with Ryanair and easyJet ranking as the second and third largest airlines in Greece by seats, and Jet2.com, Wizz Air, Eurowings and Volotea all in the top 10.

Aegean Airlines Group remains the largest operator in Greece. However, although it is operating above 2019 capacity levels, it has not quite kept pace with the Greek market. As a result, its summer 2023 seat share is projected to be slightly lower than in summer 2019.