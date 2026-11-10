Global production of commercial turbofan engines approaching levels last seen during 2018 peak

Commercial turbofan engine deliveries accelerated in 1H2026, with the four largest manufacturers collectively increasing output by more than 25% year-on-year. Volumes are approaching levels last achieved in 2018/2019, offering a welcome indication that one of the aviation industry's most persistent supply chain constraints is beginning to ease.

However, the recovery remains uneven, with CFM International, GE Aerospace and Rolls-Royce recording substantial gains, while Pratt & Whitney continues to struggle to meet the requirements of its airframer customers.

The contrast is significant. Engine availability remains central to the aircraft manufacturing recovery, with Airbus and Embraer still exposed to uncertainty over supply volumes, spare engine availability and ongoing durability issues.

Pratt & Whitney's relatively modest growth highlights how quickly an individual manufacturer's constraints can become a wider industry problem, affecting aircraft deliveries, airline fleet plans and operational capacity.

This improving picture comes as airlines moderate capacity growth in response to higher fuel costs and softer demand. Yet the underlying requirement for new aircraft remains strong, driven by fleet replacement, improved fuel efficiency and the need to restore capacity lost through groundings and supply constraints.

Engine manufacturers must now translate higher deliveries into dependable, sustained performance. The industry may be moving beyond its most acute manufacturing bottlenecks, but the consistency of that progress will determine how much of the anticipated aircraft delivery recovery can actually be realised.