Global Airlines: UK start-up nears launch as North Atlantic demand softens
Seats are currently on sale for Global Airlines' launch flight, a charter service from Glasgow to New York JFK on 15-May-2025, returning four days later. This will be followed by a Manchester-New York flight on 21-May-2025, also returning four days later.
The UK start-up, founded in 2021 by travel entrepreneur James Asquith, has a unique business model. It will deploy only Airbus A380s on long haul routes, with a focus on customer service and premium pricing. Although it owns its aircraft, the first A380 is operated by Hi Fly Malta.
Global Airlines initially hoped to commence operations in 2024 but supply chain challenges intervened. Having overcome those issues, it is now preparing to fly just as official US statistics show a decline in visitors by air from Western Europe for Mar-2025.
